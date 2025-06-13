Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) produces promising results

While Claros Mortgage Trust Inc has underperformed by -0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMTG fell by -61.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.75 to $2.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.85% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2025, UBS Upgraded Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: CMTG) to Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on September 20, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for CMTG. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on December 06, 2023, and assigned a price target of $11.50. Wells Fargo August 03, 2023d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for CMTG, as published in its report on August 03, 2023. JP Morgan’s report from July 24, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $12 for CMTG shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG)

With CMTG’s current dividend of $0.18 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -98.19%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.91% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CMTG has an average volume of 1.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.82%, with a gain of 10.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.08, showing decline from the present price of $3.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMTG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Claros Mortgage Trust Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CMTG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.06% at present.