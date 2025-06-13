Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Civitas Resources Inc has underperformed by -0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CIVI fell by -53.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $72.63 to $22.79, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.74% in the last 200 days.

On May 30, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) to Sector Perform. A report published by Roth Capital on May 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CIVI. BMO Capital Markets also Downgraded CIVI shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 24, 2025. Siebert Williams Shank March 05, 2025d the rating to Hold on March 05, 2025, and set its price target from $80 to $42. JP Morgan February 26, 2025d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CIVI, as published in its report on February 26, 2025. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CIVI’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $2.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.17%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Civitas Resources Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.73% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CIVI is recording an average volume of 2.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.78%, with a gain of 14.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.47, showing growth from the present price of $31.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CIVI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Civitas Resources Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas E&P sector, Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) is based in the USA. When comparing Civitas Resources Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.59, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 14.45%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

