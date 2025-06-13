Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Cardiff Oncology Inc has underperformed by -1.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRDF rose by 28.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.64 to $2.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.37% in the last 200 days.

On September 06, 2024, Craig Hallum started tracking Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) recommending Buy. A report published by William Blair on January 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CRDF. Robert W. Baird also rated CRDF shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 08, 2021. Maxim Group Initiated an Buy rating on August 09, 2021, and assigned a price target of $20. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CRDF, as published in its report on October 22, 2020. Piper Sandler’s report from October 08, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $25 for CRDF shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating.

Analysis of Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -46.83%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Cardiff Oncology Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -74.15% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.22, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CRDF is recording an average volume of 1.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.81%, with a gain of 4.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.40, showing growth from the present price of $3.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRDF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cardiff Oncology Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.24% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

