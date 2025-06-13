Can you still get a good price for Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) Shares at this point?

Within its last year performance, OLPX fell by -20.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.77 to $1.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.73% in the last 200 days.

On August 07, 2024, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) to Market Perform. A report published by Piper Sandler on March 19, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for OLPX. Piper Sandler August 25, 2023d the rating to Underweight on August 25, 2023, and set its price target from $3 to $2. Canaccord Genuity August 11, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for OLPX, as published in its report on August 11, 2023. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from August 09, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $4 for OLPX shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.95%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Olaplex Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OLPX has an average volume of 1.45M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.72%, with a gain of 6.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.06, showing growth from the present price of $1.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OLPX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Olaplex Holdings Inc Shares?

Specialty Retail giant Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Olaplex Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 73.22, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -94.02%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 81.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

