Can Talos Energy Inc (TALO) meet market expectations this quarter?

Talos Energy Inc (TALO)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 2.80% from the previous close with its current price standing at $9.36. Its current price is -26.32% under its 52-week high of $12.71 and 50.44% more than its 52-week low of $6.23.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, TALO’s SMA-200 is $9.58.

Additionally, it is important to take into account TALO stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.81 for the last tewlve months.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 2.60. TALO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.61, resulting in an 8.23 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Talos Energy Inc (TALO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Talos Energy Inc (TALO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 25.49% of shares. A total of 316 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 80.08% of its stock and 107.48% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 20.8 shares that make 11.74% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 193.65 million.

The securities firm Bain Capital Credit, LP holds 13.33 shares of TALO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.53% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 124.13 million.

An overview of Talos Energy Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Talos Energy Inc (TALO) traded 2,558,099 shares per day, with a moving average of $8.29 and price change of +0.95. With the moving average of $7.77 and a price change of -0.19, about 2,335,313 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, TALO’s 100-day average volume is 2,046,667 shares, alongside a moving average of $8.51 and a price change of -1.27.