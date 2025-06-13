Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) requires closer examination

While Aspen Aerogels Inc has underperformed by -1.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASPN fell by -79.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.15 to $4.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -51.04% in the last 200 days.

On May 29, 2025, Barclays Downgraded Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE: ASPN) to Equal Weight. A report published by Oppenheimer on May 08, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Perform’ for ASPN. TD Cowen also rated ASPN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 07, 2025. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ASPN, as published in its report on August 06, 2024. ROTH MKM’s report from March 06, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $22 for ASPN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Aspen Aerogels Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -70.97% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.91M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ASPN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.99%, with a gain of 10.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.17, showing growth from the present price of $6.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASPN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aspen Aerogels Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

