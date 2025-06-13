ARM stock’s current quarter earnings estimates: What analysts predict?

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -1.64% from the previous close with its current price standing at $136.35. Its current price is -27.76% under its 52-week high of $188.75 and 70.44% more than its 52-week low of $80.00.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ARM’s SMA-200 is $134.04.

Additionally, it is important to take into account ARM stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 35.97 for the last tewlve months.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 809.67. ARM’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 21.07, resulting in an 51.02 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.15% of shares. A total of 891 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 95.11% of its stock and 95.25% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Dz Bank Ag Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt Am Main holding total of 5.2 shares that make 0.49% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 713.69 million.

The securities firm Capital World Investors holds 4.93 shares of ARM, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.47% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 676.5 million.

An overview of Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) traded 4,092,695 shares per day, with a moving average of $132.51 and price change of +2.87. With the moving average of $119.10 and a price change of +27.80, about 5,489,368 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ARM’s 100-day average volume is 5,737,308 shares, alongside a moving average of $128.14 and a price change of -19.26.