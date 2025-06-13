Are Affirm Holdings Inc’shares a good deal?

While Affirm Holdings Inc has underperformed by -3.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AFRM rose by 100.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $82.53 to $22.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.68% in the last 200 days.

On June 12, 2025, Stephens started tracking Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Truist on June 02, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AFRM. Susquehanna also Upgraded AFRM shares as ‘Positive’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 09, 2025. TD Cowen Initiated an Buy rating on April 08, 2025, and assigned a price target of $50. Seaport Research Partners initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for AFRM, as published in its report on March 24, 2025. BMO Capital Markets’s report from March 20, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $69 for AFRM shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Compass Point also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.92%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Affirm Holdings Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.26% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.21, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AFRM is recording an average volume of 8.40M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.87%, with a gain of 9.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $66.95, showing growth from the present price of $61.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AFRM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Affirm Holdings Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.87%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

