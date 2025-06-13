APGE underperforms with a -1.37 decrease in share price

While Apogee Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -1.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APGE fell by -4.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.50 to $26.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.56% in the last 200 days.

On March 13, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Apogee Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APGE) recommending Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on November 25, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for APGE. BofA Securities also rated APGE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 10, 2024. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on December 20, 2023, and assigned a price target of $43. Wedbush initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for APGE, as published in its report on August 08, 2023. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE)

Apogee Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.85% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and APGE is registering an average volume of 702.95K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.02%, with a gain of 11.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $93.88, showing growth from the present price of $41.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APGE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Apogee Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.24% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

