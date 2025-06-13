Analyzing TDOC’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

In the current trading session, Teladoc Health Inc’s (TDOC) stock is trading at the price of $6.97, a fall of -2.86% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -54.21% less than its 52-week high of $15.21 and 9.69% better than its 52-week low of $6.35.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, TDOC’s SMA-200 is $8.95.

It is also essential to consider TDOC stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.48 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 4.24. TDOC’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.86, resulting in an 1.02 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.89% of shares. A total of 530 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 74.41% of its stock and 75.08% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc holding total of 19.75 shares that make 11.26% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 138.27 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 14.97 shares of TDOC, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.54% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 104.82 million.

An overview of Teladoc Health Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) traded 4,461,040 shares per day, with a moving average of $7.12 and price change of -0.22. With the moving average of $7.15 and a price change of -0.76, about 5,217,074 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, TDOC’s 100-day average volume is 6,797,762 shares, alongside a moving average of $8.65 and a price change of -2.47.