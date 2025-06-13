Analyzing PTEN’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

In the current trading session, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s (PTEN) stock is trading at the price of $6.59, a gain of 3.70% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -41.57% less than its 52-week high of $11.27 and 28.61% better than its 52-week low of $5.12.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, PTEN’s SMA-200 is $7.64.

It is also essential to consider PTEN stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.49 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 6.28. PTEN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.74, resulting in an 11.29 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.65% of shares. A total of 508 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 106.35% of its stock and 109.24% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 58.69 shares that make 15.20% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 391.15 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 43.74 shares of PTEN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 11.33% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 291.55 million.

An overview of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) traded 12,158,288 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.85 and price change of +0.34. With the moving average of $5.90 and a price change of -2.10, about 13,651,779 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PTEN’s 100-day average volume is 12,430,650 shares, alongside a moving average of $7.09 and a price change of -2.79.