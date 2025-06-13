Analyzing BRN’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

In the current trading session, Barnwell Industries Inc’s (BRN) stock is trading at the price of $1.90, a gain of 37.67% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -27.76% less than its 52-week high of $2.63 and 65.20% better than its 52-week low of $1.15.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, BRN’s SMA-200 is $1.7123.

It is also essential to consider BRN stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.07 for the last year.BRN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.88, resulting in an 13.35 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Barnwell Industries Inc (BRN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Barnwell Industries Inc (AMEX: BRN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Barnwell Industries Inc (BRN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 56.96% of shares. A total of 26 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 12.35% of its stock and 28.70% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc holding total of 348.81 shares that make 3.47% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.61 million.

The securities firm Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 322.4 shares of BRN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.21% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.56 million.

An overview of Barnwell Industries Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Barnwell Industries Inc (BRN) traded 66,988 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.2533 and price change of +0.1850. With the moving average of $1.3389 and a price change of -0.1850, about 30,593 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BRN’s 100-day average volume is 35,925 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.5131 and a price change of -0.2250.