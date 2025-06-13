A year in review: Vital Energy Inc (VTLE)’s performance in the last year

While Vital Energy Inc has overperformed by 4.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VTLE fell by -55.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.80 to $12.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.45% in the last 200 days.

On April 07, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded Vital Energy Inc (NYSE: VTLE) to Neutral. A report published by Siebert Williams Shank on March 05, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for VTLE. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for VTLE, as published in its report on July 18, 2024. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Vital Energy Inc (VTLE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.19%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Vital Energy Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.67, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VTLE has an average volume of 1.37M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.39%, with a gain of 22.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.50, showing growth from the present price of $20.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VTLE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vital Energy Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.84%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

