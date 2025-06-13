A year in review: AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX)’s performance in the last year

While AN2 Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANTX fell by -43.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.07 to $0.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.50% in the last 200 days.

On August 09, 2024, Leerink Partners Downgraded AN2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ANTX) to Market Perform. A report published by Evercore ISI on August 09, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for ANTX. Leerink Partners also Upgraded ANTX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 03, 2024. Leerink Partners February 13, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for ANTX, as published in its report on February 13, 2024. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX)

To gain a thorough understanding of AN2 Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -49.32% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ANTX is recording an average volume of 149.42K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.78%, with a gain of 1.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.67, showing growth from the present price of $1.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AN2 Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 34.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.69% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ANTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.69% at present.