A stock that deserves closer examination: NetEase Inc ADR (NTES)

While NetEase Inc ADR has underperformed by -0.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NTES rose by 40.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $133.80 to $75.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.20% in the last 200 days.

On May 12, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on January 08, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for NTES. Barclays also rated NTES shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $104 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 13, 2024. Morgan Stanley resumed its ‘Overweight’ rating for NTES, as published in its report on April 12, 2024. Macquarie’s report from January 11, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $126 for NTES shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Bernstein also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of NetEase Inc ADR (NTES)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of NTES’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $3.26 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.06%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of NetEase Inc ADR’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.93% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NTES is recording an average volume of 1.41M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.08%, with a gain of 3.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $139.72, showing growth from the present price of $132.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NTES is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NetEase Inc ADR Shares?

A leading company in the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia sector, NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) is based in the China. When comparing NetEase Inc ADR shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.07, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 35.09%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.04%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

