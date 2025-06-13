A review of ABSI’s current quarter earnings predictions

In the current trading session, Absci Corp’s (ABSI) stock is trading at the price of $2.77, a fall of -2.46% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -56.24% less than its 52-week high of $6.33 and 37.81% better than its 52-week low of $2.01.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ABSI’s SMA-200 is $3.44.

It is also essential to consider ABSI stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 73.31 for the last year.ABSI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.78, resulting in an 2.35 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Absci Corp (ABSI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Absci Corp (ABSI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 10.80% of shares. A total of 186 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 66.85% of its stock and 74.94% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC holding total of 18.39 shares that make 14.41% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 51.21 million.

The securities firm ARK Investment Management, LLC holds 10.96 shares of ABSI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.59% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 30.51 million.

An overview of Absci Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Absci Corp (ABSI) traded 2,471,799 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.81 and price change of -0.20. With the moving average of $2.85 and a price change of +0.28, about 2,820,160 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ABSI’s 100-day average volume is 3,913,567 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.31 and a price change of -0.46.