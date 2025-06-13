A closer look at INmune Bio Inc (INMB) is warranted

While INmune Bio Inc has underperformed by -2.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INMB fell by -9.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.50 to $4.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.12% in the last 200 days.

On January 28, 2025, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) recommending Buy. A report published by Alliance Global Partners on October 21, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for INMB. Raymond James also rated INMB shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 27, 2024. Scotiabank Initiated an Sector Outperform rating on August 22, 2024, and assigned a price target of $22. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for INMB, as published in its report on June 01, 2023. B. Riley Securities’s report from May 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7 for INMB shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Maxim Group also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of INmune Bio Inc (INMB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 257.14%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of INmune Bio Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -139.01% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and INMB is recording 313.69K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.35%, with a gain of 7.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.67, showing growth from the present price of $7.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INMB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze INmune Bio Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

