A closer look at IAG’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

Iamgold Corp (IAG)’s stock is trading at $7.68 at the moment marking a rise of 1.79% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -8.41% less than their 52-week high of $8.38, and 123.11% over their 52-week low of $3.44.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, IAG’s SMA-200 is $5.91.

Further, it is important to consider IAG stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 2.45.IAG’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.30, resulting in an 13.91 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Iamgold Corp (IAG) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Iamgold Corp (NYSE: IAG) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Iamgold Corp (IAG). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.14% of shares. A total of 362 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 73.44% of its stock and 73.54% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation holding total of 44.1 shares that make 7.67% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 338.5 million.

The securities firm Donald Smith & Co., Inc. holds 28.81 shares of IAG, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 5.01% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 221.08 million.

An overview of Iamgold Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Iamgold Corp (IAG) traded 17,648,537 shares per day, with a moving average of $7.08 and price change of +1.38. With the moving average of $6.96 and a price change of +1.18, about 16,891,408 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, IAG’s 100-day average volume is 14,579,748 shares, alongside a moving average of $6.49 and a price change of +1.88.