Zillow Group Inc (ZG) shows promising results

The share price of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) fell to $52.75 per share on Thursday from $53.98. While Zillow Group Inc has underperformed by -2.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZG rose by 60.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.82 to $32.98, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.83% in the last 200 days.

On December 12, 2023, JMP Securities Upgraded Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) to Mkt Outperform.

Analysis of Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.69%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Zillow Group Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.84, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ZG is recording an average volume of 729.56K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.73%, with a loss of -9.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.30, showing decline from the present price of $52.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zillow Group Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 77.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.38% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ZG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.11%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -267,704 additional shares for a total stake of worth $245.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,242,130.

During the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management added a 1,119,395 position in ZG. Independent Franchise Partners LL sold an additional 18248.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.77%, now holding 2.36 million shares worth $92.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ZG holdings by 0.64% and now holds 1.98 million ZG shares valued at $77.99 million with the added 12521.0 shares during the period. ZG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.38% at present.