What was E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)’s performance in the last session?

As of Thursday, E2open Parent Holdings Inc’s (NYSE:ETWO) stock closed at $4.12, down from $4.15 the previous day. While E2open Parent Holdings Inc has underperformed by -0.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETWO fell by -30.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.20 to $2.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.66% in the last 200 days.

On October 12, 2023, Redburn Atlantic Downgraded E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWO) to Neutral.

Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.36%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of E2open Parent Holdings Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.58% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.92, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ETWO is recording 3.07M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.72%, with a loss of -9.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.70, showing decline from the present price of $4.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETWO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze E2open Parent Holdings Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ETWO holdings by 3.05% and now holds 21.67 million ETWO shares valued at $78.88 million with the added 0.64 million shares during the period. ETWO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.72% at present.