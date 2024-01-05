What technical indicators reveal about SGRY stock

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) marked $30.46 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $30.37. While Surgery Partners Inc has overperformed by 0.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SGRY rose by 15.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.79 to $22.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.99% in the last 200 days.

On November 14, 2023, TD Cowen Upgraded Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) to Outperform.

Analysis of Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.62%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Surgery Partners Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.16% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.61, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.01M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SGRY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.94%, with a loss of -5.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.50, showing growth from the present price of $30.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SGRY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Surgery Partners Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 41.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SGRY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SGRY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in SGRY has decreased by -0.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,929,454 shares of the stock, with a value of $554.44 million, following the sale of -161,831 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in SGRY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 23.21%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,511,396 additional shares for a total stake of worth $262.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,022,700.

At the end of the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its SGRY holdings by 0.79% and now holds 5.28 million SGRY shares valued at $172.85 million with the added 41557.0 shares during the period. SGRY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.11% at present.