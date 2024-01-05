What is the investor’s view on Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL)?

Azul S.A. ADR (NYSE:AZUL) closed Thursday at $8.46 per share, down from $8.61 a day earlier. While Azul S.A. ADR has underperformed by -1.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AZUL rose by 50.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.86 to $3.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.49% in the last 200 days.

On September 22, 2023, HSBC Securities started tracking Azul S.A. ADR (NYSE: AZUL) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.68%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Azul S.A. ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.35, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AZUL is recording an average volume of 1.32M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.07%, with a loss of -17.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.54, showing growth from the present price of $8.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AZUL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Azul S.A. ADR Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.92% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AZUL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AZUL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Frontier Capital Management Co. L’s position in AZUL has increased by 9.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,839,944 shares of the stock, with a value of $81.22 million, following the purchase of 667,050 additional shares during the last quarter. J.O. Hambro Capital Management Lt made another increased to its shares in AZUL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.91%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 113,417 additional shares for a total stake of worth $31.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,014,802.

During the first quarter, Oaktree Capital Management LP subtracted a -2,661,073 position in AZUL. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.22 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.97%, now holding 1.38 million shares worth $14.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, Voloridge Investment Management L increased its AZUL holdings by 42.58% and now holds 1.31 million AZUL shares valued at $13.54 million with the added 0.39 million shares during the period. AZUL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.92% at present.