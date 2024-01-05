Was there any good news for Newell Brands Inc (NWL) stock in the last session?

As of Thursday, Newell Brands Inc’s (NASDAQ:NWL) stock closed at $8.34, down from $8.36 the previous day. While Newell Brands Inc has underperformed by -0.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NWL fell by -38.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.75 to $6.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.27% in the last 200 days.

On October 30, 2023, Truist Downgraded Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) to Hold.

Analysis of Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Investors in Newell Brands Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.46 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.06%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Newell Brands Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.97% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.65, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NWL is recording 4.89M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.23%, with a loss of -4.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing decline from the present price of $8.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NWL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Newell Brands Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NWL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NWL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in NWL has increased by 91.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 55,366,162 shares of the stock, with a value of $422.44 million, following the purchase of 26,455,669 additional shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC made another increased to its shares in NWL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.53%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,373,356 additional shares for a total stake of worth $418.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 54,796,231.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 808,334 position in NWL. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -6.88 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -28.87%, now holding 16.95 million shares worth $129.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I decreased its NWL holdings by -12.38% and now holds 15.07 million NWL shares valued at $114.98 million with the lessened -2.13 million shares during the period. NWL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.76% at present.