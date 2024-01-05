Was anything positive for Pitney Bowes, Inc. (PBI) stock last session?

A share of Pitney Bowes, Inc. (NYSE:PBI) closed at $4.20 per share on Thursday, up from $4.15 day before. While Pitney Bowes, Inc. has overperformed by 1.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PBI rose by 4.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.85 to $2.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.59% in the last 200 days.

On April 30, 2021, Sidoti Upgraded Pitney Bowes, Inc. (NYSE: PBI) to Buy.

Analysis of Pitney Bowes, Inc. (PBI)

It’s important to note that PBI shareholders are currently getting $0.20 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.68%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Pitney Bowes, Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.97% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PBI is registering an average volume of 1.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.14%, with a loss of -2.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pitney Bowes, Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.73%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.13% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PBI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PBI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PBI has increased by 0.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,142,288 shares of the stock, with a value of $73.29 million, following the purchase of 12,405 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in PBI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.13%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -180,973 additional shares for a total stake of worth $64.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,886,861.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -224,282 position in PBI. The Capital Management Corp. purchased an additional 0.1 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.35%, now holding 4.54 million shares worth $18.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its PBI holdings by 26.97% and now holds 4.43 million PBI shares valued at $17.89 million with the added 0.94 million shares during the period. PBI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.13% at present.