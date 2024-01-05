Was anything negative for Remitly Global Inc (RELY) stock last session?

As of Thursday, Remitly Global Inc’s (NASDAQ:RELY) stock closed at $18.73, down from $18.74 the previous day. While Remitly Global Inc has underperformed by -0.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RELY rose by 66.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.95 to $10.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.02% in the last 200 days.

On December 05, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) recommending Market Perform.

Analysis of Remitly Global Inc (RELY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.76%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Remitly Global Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RELY is recording 1.74M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.27%, with a loss of -3.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.29, showing growth from the present price of $18.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RELY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Remitly Global Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.45% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RELY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RELY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RELY has increased by 7.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,258,910 shares of the stock, with a value of $242.52 million, following the purchase of 767,624 additional shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Investment Management, I made another increased to its shares in RELY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.43%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 39,298 additional shares for a total stake of worth $197.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,162,070.

During the first quarter, Generation Investment Management subtracted a -503,228 position in RELY. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 2.62 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 48.75%, now holding 7.98 million shares worth $171.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its RELY holdings by -2.15% and now holds 6.07 million RELY shares valued at $130.83 million with the lessened -0.13 million shares during the period. RELY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.45% at present.