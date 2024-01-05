UTZ overperforms with a 1.35 increase in share price

A share of Utz Brands Inc (NYSE:UTZ) closed at $17.28 per share on Thursday, up from $17.05 day before. While Utz Brands Inc has overperformed by 1.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UTZ rose by 6.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.10 to $11.17, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.71% in the last 200 days.

On January 03, 2024, Needham started tracking Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)

It’s important to note that UTZ shareholders are currently getting $0.21 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.49%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Utz Brands Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.49% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.06, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and UTZ is registering an average volume of 812.84K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.35%, with a gain of 7.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.58, showing growth from the present price of $17.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UTZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Utz Brands Inc Shares?

A giant in the Packaged Foods market, Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) is based in the USA. When comparing Utz Brands Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 83.60, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1752.59%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UTZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UTZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in UTZ has increased by 0.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,561,256 shares of the stock, with a value of $86.67 million, following the purchase of 3,933 additional shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in UTZ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 24,040 additional shares for a total stake of worth $78.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,940,140.

During the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I added a 66,996 position in UTZ. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis sold an additional -0.12 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.42%, now holding 4.76 million shares worth $62.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its UTZ holdings by 2.64% and now holds 4.47 million UTZ shares valued at $59.07 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. UTZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.84% at present.