Triumph Group Inc. (TGI)’s stock performance: a year in review

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) closed Thursday at $15.41 per share, down from $15.43 a day earlier. While Triumph Group Inc. has underperformed by -0.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TGI rose by 49.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.27 to $7.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 46.54% in the last 200 days.

On November 09, 2023, TD Cowen Upgraded Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) to Outperform.

Analysis of Triumph Group Inc. (TGI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Triumph Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TGI is recording an average volume of 1.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.93%, with a loss of -8.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.75, showing growth from the present price of $15.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TGI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Triumph Group Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TGI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TGI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TGI has increased by 2.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,560,114 shares of the stock, with a value of $118.17 million, following the purchase of 303,262 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TGI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,143,181 additional shares for a total stake of worth $76.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,799,107.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 1,527,734 position in TGI. Hill City Capital LP purchased an additional 2.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 66.19%, now holding 5.36 million shares worth $59.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its TGI holdings by 44.65% and now holds 2.76 million TGI shares valued at $30.89 million with the added 0.85 million shares during the period. TGI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.57% at present.