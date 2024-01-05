Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

As of Thursday, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s (NYSE:MODG) stock closed at $13.34, down from $13.35 the previous day. While Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp has underperformed by -0.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MODG fell by -32.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.96 to $9.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.36% in the last 200 days.

On November 09, 2023, Stephens Downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) to Equal-Weight.

Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.27%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.56% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.95, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MODG is recording 3.70M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.38%, with a loss of -8.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.48, showing growth from the present price of $13.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MODG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp Shares?

The Leisure market is dominated by Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) based in the USA. When comparing Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.40, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -18.45%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.96% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MODG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MODG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in MODG has increased by 1.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,407,095 shares of the stock, with a value of $188.89 million, following the purchase of 256,113 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in MODG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.89%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 116,998 additional shares for a total stake of worth $163.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,306,204.

During the first quarter, Shapiro Capital Management LLC added a 8,373,946 position in MODG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.84 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.40%, now holding 8.94 million shares worth $109.59 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its MODG holdings by 1.75% and now holds 4.8 million MODG shares valued at $58.86 million with the added 82632.0 shares during the period. MODG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.96% at present.