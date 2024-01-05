The 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

As of Thursday, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:FDMT) stock closed at $20.05, down from $20.17 the previous day. While 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FDMT fell by -2.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.10 to $9.44, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.85% in the last 200 days.

On October 26, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3940.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 18.07, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FDMT is recording 359.34K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.48%, with a loss of -4.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.56, showing growth from the present price of $20.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FDMT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.14% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FDMT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FDMT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RA Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in FDMT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 35.63%.

At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC decreased its FDMT holdings by -3.32% and now holds 2.73 million FDMT shares valued at $34.77 million with the lessened 93839.0 shares during the period. FDMT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.14% at present.