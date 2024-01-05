Technical analysis of Elastic N.V (ESTC) stock chart patterns

The share price of Elastic N.V (NYSE:ESTC) fell to $103.34 per share on Thursday from $105.65. While Elastic N.V has underperformed by -2.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ESTC rose by 106.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $118.24 to $46.18, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.04% in the last 200 days.

On December 01, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded Elastic N.V (NYSE: ESTC) to Overweight.

Analysis of Elastic N.V (ESTC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ESTC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.06 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.48%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Elastic N.V’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ESTC is recording an average volume of 1.55M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.16%, with a loss of -8.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $108.00, showing growth from the present price of $103.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ESTC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Elastic N.V Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ESTC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ESTC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ESTC has increased by 4.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,454,863 shares of the stock, with a value of $679.43 million, following the purchase of 377,901 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in ESTC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.14%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 376,171 additional shares for a total stake of worth $618.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,700,268.

During the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. subtracted a -29,847 position in ESTC. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 51534.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.26%, now holding 4.03 million shares worth $323.67 million. ESTC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.86% at present.