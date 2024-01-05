Should investors be concerned about Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI)?

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) closed Thursday at $4.41 per share, down from $4.55 a day earlier. While Tetra Technologies, Inc. has underperformed by -3.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTI rose by 35.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.77 to $2.43, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.98% in the last 200 days.

On September 28, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.19%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Tetra Technologies, Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.41, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TTI is recording an average volume of 1.62M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.53%, with a loss of -5.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.80, showing growth from the present price of $4.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tetra Technologies, Inc. Shares?

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market. When comparing Tetra Technologies, Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1053.49%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.71% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TTI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TTI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TTI has increased by 4.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,860,586 shares of the stock, with a value of $37.1 million, following the purchase of 332,344 additional shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, made another decreased to its shares in TTI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.59%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -121,404 additional shares for a total stake of worth $35.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,529,815.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 101,005 position in TTI. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.95%, now holding 5.66 million shares worth $26.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, Tontine Associates LLC increased its TTI holdings by 1.90% and now holds 5.0 million TTI shares valued at $23.6 million with the added 93334.0 shares during the period. TTI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.71% at present.