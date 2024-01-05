Seabridge Gold, Inc. (SA) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly undervalued

A share of Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA) closed at $11.17 per share on Thursday, down from $11.86 day before. While Seabridge Gold, Inc. has underperformed by -5.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SA fell by -12.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.18 to $9.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.28% in the last 200 days.

On September 18, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE: SA) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Seabridge Gold, Inc. (SA)

Seabridge Gold, Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.28% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SA is registering an average volume of 438.65K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.85%, with a loss of -13.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.93, showing growth from the present price of $11.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Seabridge Gold, Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. National Bank Financial, Inc.’s position in SA has decreased by -2.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,519,546 shares of the stock, with a value of $56.0 million, following the sale of -97,216 additional shares during the last quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp. made another decreased to its shares in SA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.12%.

At the end of the first quarter, Sprott Asset Management LP increased its SA holdings by 8.02% and now holds 1.73 million SA shares valued at $21.41 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. SA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 37.15% at present.