Phreesia Inc (PHR) deserves closer scrutiny

As of Thursday, Phreesia Inc’s (NYSE:PHR) stock closed at $22.04, down from $22.10 the previous day. While Phreesia Inc has underperformed by -0.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PHR fell by -28.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.00 to $12.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.41% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

On January 03, 2024, Barclays started tracking Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR) recommending Overweight.

Analysis of Phreesia Inc (PHR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.33%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Phreesia Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -49.32% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.02, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PHR is recording 695.51K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.68%, with a loss of -4.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.21, showing growth from the present price of $22.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PHR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Phreesia Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.45% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PHR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PHR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in PHR has increased by 9.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,384,497 shares of the stock, with a value of $98.39 million, following the purchase of 558,469 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in PHR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.05%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,147 additional shares for a total stake of worth $66.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,283,256.

During the first quarter, Brown Advisory LLC added a 2,772 position in PHR. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 77576.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.37%, now holding 3.19 million shares worth $49.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, Jennison Associates LLC decreased its PHR holdings by -12.98% and now holds 2.24 million PHR shares valued at $34.49 million with the lessened -0.33 million shares during the period. PHR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.45% at present.