MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) is a good investment, but the stock may be undervalued

A share of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) closed at $97.35 per share on Thursday, down from $97.79 day before. While MKS Instruments, Inc. has underperformed by -0.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MKSI rose by 14.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $114.15 to $63.44, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.22% in the last 200 days.

On March 01, 2023, The Benchmark Company Upgraded MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) to Buy.

Analysis of MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

It’s important to note that MKSI shareholders are currently getting $0.88 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.31%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

MKS Instruments, Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -51.86% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MKSI is registering an average volume of 778.32K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.66%, with a loss of -6.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $96.71, showing decline from the present price of $97.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MKSI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MKS Instruments, Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.87%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MKSI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MKSI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MKSI has increased by 2.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,765,322 shares of the stock, with a value of $558.48 million, following the purchase of 188,968 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in MKSI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.18%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 379,691 additional shares for a total stake of worth $467.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,664,926.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -1,598,634 position in MKSI. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 1.09 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 30.74%, now holding 4.61 million shares worth $380.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. decreased its MKSI holdings by -4.10% and now holds 3.91 million MKSI shares valued at $322.71 million with the lessened -0.17 million shares during the period. MKSI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.62% at present.