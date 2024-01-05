LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

The share price of LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) fell to $10.40 per share on Thursday from $10.64. While LegalZoom.com Inc. has underperformed by -2.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LZ rose by 31.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.68 to $6.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.48% in the last 200 days.

On October 16, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) recommending Buy.

Analysis of LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.33%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of LegalZoom.com Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.52% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.99, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LZ is recording an average volume of 1.41M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.91%, with a loss of -7.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.64, showing growth from the present price of $10.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LegalZoom.com Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Specialty Business Services sector, LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) is based in the USA. When comparing LegalZoom.com Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 247.62, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 173.60%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LZ has increased by 21.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,719,547 shares of the stock, with a value of $146.66 million, following the purchase of 2,250,710 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $110.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,541,916.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 175,759 position in LZ. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased an additional 1.8 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 47.50%, now holding 5.6 million shares worth $64.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme increased its LZ holdings by 165.95% and now holds 3.48 million LZ shares valued at $40.08 million with the added 2.17 million shares during the period. LZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.10% at present.