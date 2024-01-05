Is Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) worth investing in despite its overvalued state?

A share of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) closed at $34.12 per share on Thursday, up from $33.83 day before. While Omnicell, Inc. has overperformed by 0.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OMCL fell by -33.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $77.14 to $28.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.68% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

On January 03, 2024, Barclays started tracking Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) recommending Underweight.

Analysis of Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.19%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Omnicell, Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.96% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.16, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OMCL is registering an average volume of 666.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.11%, with a loss of -11.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.43, showing growth from the present price of $34.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OMCL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Omnicell, Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OMCL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OMCL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OMCL has increased by 39.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,902,711 shares of the stock, with a value of $230.27 million, following the purchase of 1,942,538 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in OMCL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.45%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 673,399 additional shares for a total stake of worth $167.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,031,586.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 172,533 position in OMCL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased an additional 0.58 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 57.13%, now holding 1.58 million shares worth $52.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC decreased its OMCL holdings by -0.65% and now holds 1.33 million OMCL shares valued at $44.53 million with the lessened 8787.0 shares during the period. OMCL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.84% at present.