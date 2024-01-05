Is Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) a good investment opportunity?

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) closed Thursday at $70.78 per share, up from $69.76 a day earlier. While Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has overperformed by 1.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OLLI rose by 51.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $83.19 to $46.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.05% in the last 200 days.

On October 17, 2023, Goldman Upgraded Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) to Buy.

Analysis of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.82%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.94, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OLLI is recording an average volume of 1.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.55%, with a loss of -5.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $87.50, showing growth from the present price of $70.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OLLI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc Shares?

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Discount Stores market. When comparing Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 27.86, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 39.31%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OLLI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OLLI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in OLLI has decreased by -0.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,183,926 shares of the stock, with a value of $672.91 million, following the sale of -36,130 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in OLLI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.94%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 50,307 additional shares for a total stake of worth $396.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,404,835.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 273,185 position in OLLI. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. sold an additional -0.61 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -14.50%, now holding 3.58 million shares worth $262.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme decreased its OLLI holdings by -18.76% and now holds 2.76 million OLLI shares valued at $202.59 million with the lessened -0.64 million shares during the period. OLLI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 104.30% at present.