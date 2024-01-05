Is it possible to buy Braskem S.A. ADR(BAK) shares at a good price now?

In Thursday’s session, Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE:BAK) marked $8.48 per share, up from $8.37 in the previous session. While Braskem S.A. ADR has overperformed by 1.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BAK rose by 2.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.67 to $6.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.96% in the last 200 days.

On August 29, 2023, UBS Downgraded Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE: BAK) to Sell.

Analysis of Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK)

With BAK’s current dividend of $0.03 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -29.43%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Braskem S.A. ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -72.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.03, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BAK has an average volume of 927.84K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.91%, with a loss of -6.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.69, showing growth from the present price of $8.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BAK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Braskem S.A. ADR Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BAK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BAK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in BAK has increased by 61.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 868,600 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.76 million, following the purchase of 331,300 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another increased to its shares in BAK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 23.93%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 150,892 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 781,538.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 33,298 position in BAK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional 25641.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.65%, now holding 0.53 million shares worth $4.09 million. At the end of the first quarter, Optiver US LLC increased its BAK holdings by 16.76% and now holds 0.42 million BAK shares valued at $3.25 million with the added 59916.0 shares during the period. BAK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.16% at present.