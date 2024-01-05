Is Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) a good investment opportunity?

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) closed Thursday at $8.74 per share, up from $8.71 a day earlier. While Hillman Solutions Corp has overperformed by 0.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HLMN rose by 16.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.28 to $6.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.88% in the last 200 days.

On December 13, 2023, Barclays Downgraded Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: HLMN) to Equal Weight.

Analysis of Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.39%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Hillman Solutions Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.15% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.85, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HLMN is recording an average volume of 1.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.67%, with a loss of -6.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.44, showing growth from the present price of $8.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HLMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hillman Solutions Corp Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HLMN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HLMN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HLMN has increased by 9.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,845,997 shares of the stock, with a value of $137.95 million, following the purchase of 1,582,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment made another decreased to its shares in HLMN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.76%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -609,654 additional shares for a total stake of worth $114.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,614,550.

At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I decreased its HLMN holdings by -3.22% and now holds 9.71 million HLMN shares valued at $71.1 million with the lessened -0.32 million shares during the period. HLMN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.06% at present.