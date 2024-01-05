Investing in Inmode Ltd (INMD) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit overvalued

Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ:INMD) marked $21.01 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $21.00. While Inmode Ltd has overperformed by 0.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INMD fell by -40.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.25 to $18.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.39% in the last 200 days.

On November 03, 2023, UBS Downgraded Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) to Neutral.

Analysis of Inmode Ltd (INMD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.55%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Inmode Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 29.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.87, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.31M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for INMD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.87%, with a loss of -6.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.20, showing growth from the present price of $21.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Inmode Ltd Shares?

The Israel based company Inmode Ltd (INMD) is one of the biggest names in Medical Devices. When comparing Inmode Ltd shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.99, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -5.93%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INMD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INMD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in INMD has increased by 0.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,803,387 shares of the stock, with a value of $114.08 million, following the purchase of 38,268 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in INMD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.42%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -10,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $56.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,384,962.

During the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC subtracted a -790,475 position in INMD. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 54163.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.12%, now holding 1.79 million shares worth $42.54 million. At the end of the first quarter, LSV Asset Management increased its INMD holdings by 3,557.56% and now holds 1.68 million INMD shares valued at $39.87 million with the added 1.63 million shares during the period. INMD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.18% at present.