Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) stock: A year of ups and downs

Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IDYA) closed Thursday at $34.61 per share, up from $34.20 a day earlier. While Ideaya Biosciences Inc has overperformed by 1.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IDYA rose by 99.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.51 to $13.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 39.49% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2023, SVB Securities started tracking Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -72.94%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ideaya Biosciences Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.54% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.37, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and IDYA is recording an average volume of 924.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.56%, with a loss of -2.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.40, showing growth from the present price of $34.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IDYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ideaya Biosciences Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.93% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IDYA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IDYA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BVF Partners LP’s position in IDYA has decreased by -7.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,283,489 shares of the stock, with a value of $166.17 million, following the sale of -400,000 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in IDYA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.88%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 186,167 additional shares for a total stake of worth $125.89 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,002,848.

During the first quarter, Federated Global Investment Manag subtracted a -5,900 position in IDYA. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 0.52 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.21%, now holding 3.0 million shares worth $94.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its IDYA holdings by 5.09% and now holds 2.84 million IDYA shares valued at $89.45 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. IDYA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.93% at present.