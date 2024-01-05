How to interpret Tidewater Inc. (TDW)’s stock chart patterns

A share of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) closed at $67.41 per share on Thursday, down from $69.33 day before. While Tidewater Inc. has underperformed by -2.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TDW rose by 96.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $77.53 to $32.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.60% in the last 200 days.

On July 14, 2023, Raymond James started tracking Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) recommending Strong Buy.

Analysis of Tidewater Inc. (TDW)

It’s important to note that TDW shareholders are currently getting $0.15 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 56.06%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Tidewater Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TDW is registering an average volume of 868.52K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.81%, with a loss of -11.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $80.00, showing growth from the present price of $67.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TDW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tidewater Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market, Tidewater Inc. (TDW) is based in the USA. When comparing Tidewater Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 50.31, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 368.10%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TDW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TDW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in TDW has decreased by -14.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,399,122 shares of the stock, with a value of $324.38 million, following the sale of -885,689 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TDW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 39.83%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,051,226 additional shares for a total stake of worth $221.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,690,426.

During the first quarter, Robotti & Co. Advisors LLC subtracted a -618,464 position in TDW. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.17%, now holding 3.19 million shares worth $191.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its TDW holdings by -0.23% and now holds 2.83 million TDW shares valued at $170.02 million with the lessened 6590.0 shares during the period. TDW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.68% at present.