How to interpret Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO)’s stock chart patterns

As of Thursday, Arlo Technologies Inc’s (NYSE:ARLO) stock closed at $9.22, up from $9.06 the previous day. While Arlo Technologies Inc has overperformed by 1.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARLO rose by 151.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.54 to $3.37, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.14% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2023, ROTH MKM started tracking Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE: ARLO) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.44%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Arlo Technologies Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -47.87% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ARLO is recording 850.19K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.07%, with a loss of -2.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.80, showing growth from the present price of $9.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arlo Technologies Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.13% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARLO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARLO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ARLO has decreased by -0.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,241,740 shares of the stock, with a value of $120.37 million, following the sale of -71,166 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ARLO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 449,164 additional shares for a total stake of worth $84.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,270,628.

During the first quarter, PRIMECAP Management Co. added a 32,390 position in ARLO. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased an additional 0.94 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 29.40%, now holding 4.15 million shares worth $37.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, Rice, Hall, James & Associates LL decreased its ARLO holdings by -3.02% and now holds 3.59 million ARLO shares valued at $32.6 million with the lessened -0.11 million shares during the period. ARLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.13% at present.