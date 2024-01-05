How did Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) fare last session?

Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ:ZION) marked $42.64 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $42.00. While Zions Bancorporation N.A has overperformed by 1.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZION fell by -12.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.19 to $18.26, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.67% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2023, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION) to Neutral.

Analysis of Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION)

ZION currently pays a dividend of $1.64 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.29%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Zions Bancorporation N.A’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.62% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 2.69M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ZION stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.81%, with a loss of -4.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.10, showing decline from the present price of $42.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZION is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zions Bancorporation N.A Shares?

The USA based company Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) is one of the biggest names in Banks – Regional. When comparing Zions Bancorporation N.A shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -18.94%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.55% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZION shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZION appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ZION has decreased by -2.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,091,668 shares of the stock, with a value of $680.24 million, following the sale of -431,072 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ZION during the first quarter, upping its stake by 28.20%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,305,137 additional shares for a total stake of worth $373.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,480,452.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -238,712 position in ZION. LSV Asset Management sold an additional -0.18 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.88%, now holding 4.49 million shares worth $160.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its ZION holdings by 14.19% and now holds 4.09 million ZION shares valued at $145.67 million with the added 0.51 million shares during the period. ZION shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.55% at present.