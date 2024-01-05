Have you been able to find a good deal on UWM Holdings Corporation’s shares?

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) closed Thursday at $6.56 per share, down from $6.65 a day earlier. While UWM Holdings Corporation has underperformed by -1.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UWMC rose by 92.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.43 to $3.34, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.80% in the last 200 days.

On December 06, 2023, UBS started tracking UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) recommending Sell.

Analysis of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)

The current dividend for UWMC investors is set at $0.40 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.58%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of UWM Holdings Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.91% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and UWMC is recording an average volume of 1.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.51%, with a loss of -9.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.94, showing decline from the present price of $6.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UWMC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze UWM Holdings Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UWMC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UWMC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in UWMC has increased by 0.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,719,531 shares of the stock, with a value of $47.52 million, following the purchase of 20,498 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in UWMC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 22.02%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 898,114 additional shares for a total stake of worth $27.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,976,800.

During the first quarter, Integrated Investment Consultants added a 3,429,801 position in UWMC. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 9713.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.27%, now holding 3.55 million shares worth $19.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased its UWMC holdings by 18.70% and now holds 2.04 million UWMC shares valued at $11.14 million with the added 0.32 million shares during the period. UWMC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 44.27% at present.