Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) closed Thursday at $8.87 per share, up from $8.84 a day earlier. While Gray Television, Inc. has overperformed by 0.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GTN fell by -19.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.40 to $5.97, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.08% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

On November 09, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) to Underweight.

Analysis of Gray Television, Inc. (GTN)

The current dividend for GTN investors is set at $0.32 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.66%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Gray Television, Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.55% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GTN is recording an average volume of 1.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.43%, with a loss of -0.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.29, showing growth from the present price of $8.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GTN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gray Television, Inc. Shares?

Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Broadcasting market. When comparing Gray Television, Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -155.19%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

GTN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.61% at present.