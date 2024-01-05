Examining Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) stock is warranted

Within its last year performance, PGRE fell by -15.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.74 to $3.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.65% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

On November 13, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) to Underperform.

Analysis of Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

PGRE currently pays a dividend of $0.18 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.09%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Paramount Group Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.59% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 1.62M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PGRE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.26%, with a loss of -4.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.64, showing decline from the present price of $5.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PGRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Paramount Group Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PGRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PGRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PGRE has decreased by -0.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 25,095,299 shares of the stock, with a value of $117.95 million, following the sale of -45,443 additional shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank Investment Management made another decreased to its shares in PGRE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.56%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,503,759 additional shares for a total stake of worth $86.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,378,272.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -404,207 position in PGRE. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 14815.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.16%, now holding 9.36 million shares worth $44.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its PGRE holdings by 4.69% and now holds 8.93 million PGRE shares valued at $41.98 million with the added 0.4 million shares during the period. PGRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.46% at present.