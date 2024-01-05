Examining DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) more closely is necessary

As of Thursday, DigitalBridge Group Inc’s (NYSE:DBRG) stock closed at $17.49, down from $17.80 the previous day. While DigitalBridge Group Inc has underperformed by -1.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DBRG rose by 66.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.43 to $9.99, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.16% in the last 200 days.

On December 06, 2023, B. Riley Securities started tracking DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG) recommending Buy.

Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG)

Investors in DigitalBridge Group Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.05 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 60.84%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of DigitalBridge Group Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.87% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DBRG is recording 1.71M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.40%, with a gain of 0.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.06, showing growth from the present price of $17.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DBRG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DigitalBridge Group Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DBRG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DBRG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DBRG has increased by 0.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 23,041,888 shares of the stock, with a value of $397.7 million, following the purchase of 84,402 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $249.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,435,399.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -103,775 position in DBRG. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP sold an additional -0.54 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.41%, now holding 9.44 million shares worth $162.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co decreased its DBRG holdings by -27.29% and now holds 6.52 million DBRG shares valued at $112.6 million with the lessened -2.45 million shares during the period. DBRG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.20% at present.