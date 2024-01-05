Do investors need to be concerned about Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM)?

The share price of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) rose to $81.99 per share on Thursday from $76.09. While Axsome Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 7.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AXSM rose by 11.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $91.29 to $53.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.90% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

On December 13, 2023, Citigroup started tracking Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 243.08%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Axsome Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -94.56% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.38, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AXSM is recording an average volume of 660.37K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.78%, with a loss of -1.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $114.92, showing growth from the present price of $81.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AXSM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Axsome Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.36%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AXSM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AXSM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RTW Investments LP’s position in AXSM has increased by 4.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,489,596 shares of the stock, with a value of $302.82 million, following the purchase of 205,319 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in AXSM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.51%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -18,499 additional shares for a total stake of worth $244.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,627,636.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 210,271 position in AXSM. Fairmount Funds Management LLC sold an additional 3742.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.16%, now holding 2.34 million shares worth $157.92 million. AXSM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.35% at present.