DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN) marked $35.15 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $34.73. While DigitalOcean Holdings Inc has overperformed by 1.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOCN rose by 37.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.69 to $19.39, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.14% in the last 200 days.

On November 21, 2023, Oppenheimer Upgraded DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN) to Outperform.

Analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.56, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.23M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DOCN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.17%, with a loss of -7.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.60, showing decline from the present price of $35.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOCN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DigitalOcean Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 43.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DOCN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DOCN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DOCN has increased by 3.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,218,341 shares of the stock, with a value of $184.19 million, following the purchase of 202,993 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in DOCN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.75%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -69,237 additional shares for a total stake of worth $115.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,884,143.

During the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP added a 210,947 position in DOCN. Van Berkom & Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 0.29 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 25.24%, now holding 1.43 million shares worth $42.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its DOCN holdings by -0.94% and now holds 1.31 million DOCN shares valued at $38.87 million with the lessened 12410.0 shares during the period. DOCN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 44.19% at present.